Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 311,300 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the August 31st total of 373,500 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 112,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

MSGS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $238.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSGS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 73.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the second quarter worth about $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the second quarter worth about $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 63.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MSGS traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,852. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.32. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.27 and a beta of 0.85. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 12-month low of $137.09 and a 12-month high of $203.37.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $175.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.49 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 6.23% and a negative return on equity of 26.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

