Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Maiden Stock Performance

Maiden stock opened at $2.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.81 million, a P/E ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.21. Maiden has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $3.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maiden

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHLD. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Maiden during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Maiden during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Maiden during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Maiden during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Maiden during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

About Maiden

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

