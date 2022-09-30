MANTRA DAO (OM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.50 Million

MANTRA DAO (OM) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 30th. During the last week, MANTRA DAO has traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar. One MANTRA DAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0439 or 0.00000226 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MANTRA DAO has a total market cap of $9.50 million and $1.46 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MANTRA DAO Profile

MANTRA DAO’s genesis date was August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 221,000,000 coins. The official message board for MANTRA DAO is medium.com/@mantradao. The official website for MANTRA DAO is mantradao.com. MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MANTRA DAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MANTRA DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MANTRA DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

