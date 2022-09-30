MAP Protocol Price Down 10.3% Over Last 7 Days (MAP)

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 30th. One MAP Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0115 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MAP Protocol has a market capitalization of $115.40 million and $119,531.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol launched on August 4th, 2020. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The official website for MAP Protocol is www.marcopolo.link. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol.

Buying and Selling MAP Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc…DeFi and DEX are the two most important application scenarios of MAP Protocol. The essence of DeFi and DEX can be seen as inter-chain calculation and MAP Protocol provides a powerful chain interoperation function. Through the chain interoperation, different digital assets could be exchanged directly. In addition, MAP Protocol makes DeFi and DEX safer and more efficient.Telegram”

