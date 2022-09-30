Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Marchex Stock Performance

Shares of Marchex stock opened at $1.78 on Monday. Marchex has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $3.63. The company has a market cap of $75.32 million, a PE ratio of -44.50 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marchex

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHX. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Marchex by 64.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 338,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 132,493 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marchex by 1.5% during the first quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 3,017,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,910,000 after acquiring an additional 45,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marchex by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent mobile messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

