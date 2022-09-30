Marimaca Copper (OTCMKTS:CROJF) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Marimaca Copper (OTCMKTS:CROJF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS CROJF opened at $1.51 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.77. Marimaca Copper has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $3.62.

Marimaca Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties and projects in the United States and Chile. The company explores for copper, iron ore, gold, and other base and precious metals. Its flagship project is the Marimaca Copper project located in the Antofagasta Region of Chile.

