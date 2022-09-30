Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,925 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 77,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 36,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.56. The company had a trading volume of 58,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,297,335. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.68 and a 12-month high of $151.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.09.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

