Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,113 shares during the quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. Savior LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 32,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of GOVT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.85. The company had a trading volume of 14,859,959 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.64 and its 200 day moving average is $23.99.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.