Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Has $1.82 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $1,256,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 255,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,468,000 after acquiring an additional 72,900 shares during the period. Advent Capital Management DE acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $2,762,000. Finally, 626 Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $764,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total value of $34,053,499.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,773,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,771,490,516.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total transaction of $34,053,499.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,773,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,771,490,516.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 387,899 shares of company stock valued at $128,861,605 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY traded down $3.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $326.23. The company had a trading volume of 63,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,038,330. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $309.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.33. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $224.22 and a twelve month high of $341.70.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.82.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

