Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Has $2.46 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,408 shares during the quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of USMV. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USMV stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.87. 5,835,157 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.06. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

