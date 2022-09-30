Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Has $749,000 Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC decreased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,136 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 307,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,540,000 after purchasing an additional 121,693 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 256,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 52,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $22.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,917,729. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.23 and a fifty-two week high of $32.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.66.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

