Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Invests $237,000 in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its position in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 29.3% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $434,000.
iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA IMTB traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.40. The stock had a trading volume of 15,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,323. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.58 and a 200 day moving average of $45.22. iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $41.74 and a 52-week high of $51.27.
