Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Makes New $21.38 Million Investment in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 490,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,384,000. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF comprises about 6.6% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC owned 2.19% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,420,000. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $18,041,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 261.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 414,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,228,000 after buying an additional 299,851 shares during the last quarter. Chico Wealth RIA purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $13,607,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 227.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 380,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,676,000 after buying an additional 264,466 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,732. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $40.52 and a 12-month high of $55.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.14.

