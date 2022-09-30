Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Purchases 567 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 58.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 25,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 34.2% during the first quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 16,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 26.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 27,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHF traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.43. 249,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,611,124. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.83 and a one year high of $40.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.50 and a 200 day moving average of $33.12.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

