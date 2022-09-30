Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Sells 24,791 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,791 shares during the quarter. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC owned 0.44% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $12,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FALN. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 312.8% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $150,000.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FALN stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $24.19. 6,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,542,429. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $30.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.26 and a 200 day moving average of $25.79.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.103 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%.

