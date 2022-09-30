Marotta Asset Management Acquires 1,494 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Marotta Asset Management lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management owned about 0.09% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $3,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, RGT Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,104. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.36. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $66.84 and a 52-week high of $91.11.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

