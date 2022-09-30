Marotta Asset Management Cuts Holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB)

Marotta Asset Management reduced its position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,839 shares during the quarter. Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Marotta Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Marotta Asset Management owned about 0.92% of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF worth $4,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLGB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the first quarter worth $57,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the first quarter valued at $190,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the first quarter worth about $437,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the first quarter worth about $533,000. Finally, Main Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $663,000.

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA FLGB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.60. 6,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,123. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.03 and its 200-day moving average is $23.26. Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF has a 52-week low of $18.98 and a 52-week high of $26.72.

