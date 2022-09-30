Marotta Asset Management Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (NYSEARCA:EIRL)

Marotta Asset Management reduced its position in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (NYSEARCA:EIRL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 147,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,756 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Ireland ETF makes up about 1.5% of Marotta Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Marotta Asset Management owned 0.12% of iShares MSCI Ireland ETF worth $5,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIRL. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. abrdn plc grew its position in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 45,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Ireland ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Ireland ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSEARCA:EIRL traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.69. The company had a trading volume of 6,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,334. iShares MSCI Ireland ETF has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $59.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.91.

