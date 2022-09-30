Marotta Asset Management Sells 545 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Marotta Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.6% of Marotta Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,479,132,000 after purchasing an additional 31,984,063 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,861,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,830,699,000 after purchasing an additional 162,570 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,107,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,102,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,423 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,109,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,027,490,000 after purchasing an additional 385,085 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $15,319,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $333.40. 260,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,270,972. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $368.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $374.99. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $330.53 and a twelve month high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

