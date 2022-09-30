Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Stake Cut by Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Optas LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% during the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $163.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,645. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.74. The company has a market capitalization of $75.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.80 and a 12-month high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.