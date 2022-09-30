Matrix Service (MTRX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Matrix Service Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of MTRX stock opened at $4.18 on Friday. Matrix Service has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $11.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.98. The company has a market cap of $111.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.63.

Get Matrix Service alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matrix Service

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTRX. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Matrix Service in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Matrix Service by 10.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Matrix Service by 264.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 31,507 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 235.6% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 45,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 31,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 443,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 213,119 shares during the last quarter. 80.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Matrix Service Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

(Get Rating)

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure, Process and Industrial Facilities, and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.