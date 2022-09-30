McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) is Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s 3rd Largest Position

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL trimmed its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,800 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for 3.8% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,302 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 52,469 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $12,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE MCD traded down $3.55 on Friday, hitting $230.85. 173,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,656,389. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $256.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 67.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $263.00 to $259.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,109.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

