Means Investment CO. Inc. Boosts Stock Position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 35,882.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,107,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,449 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 196,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,239,000 after buying an additional 23,872 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 148,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after buying an additional 11,780 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after buying an additional 34,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC increased its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 121,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after buying an additional 9,265 shares in the last quarter.

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IPAY opened at $37.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.15 and its 200 day moving average is $44.49. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $70.66.

