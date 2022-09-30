Means Investment CO. Inc. Buys 310 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Lam Research accounts for 1.2% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Cadence Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 31.3% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 5.2% in the second quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Lam Research by 10.8% in the second quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter worth $3,086,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lam Research by 15.8% in the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $362.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $453.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $468.23. The stock has a market cap of $49.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.36. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $364.23 and a twelve month high of $731.85.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.31 by $1.52. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 37.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $1.725 dividend. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lam Research from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Lam Research from $448.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $550.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $608.05.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.