Means Investment CO. Inc. Decreases Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Means Investment CO. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 99.4% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,304,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125,036 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,264,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,217,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101,529 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,596 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,840,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,737 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 64.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,771,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

MO opened at $41.40 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.61 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.16.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 387.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

