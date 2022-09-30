Means Investment CO. Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 60.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $118.00 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $104.29 and a 52-week high of $164.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.22.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.