Means Investment CO. Inc. Grows Stock Position in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. owned about 0.34% of Camden National worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Camden National in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Camden National by 36.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Camden National in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Camden National by 748.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new position in Camden National in the first quarter valued at $239,000. 67.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens downgraded shares of Camden National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Camden National Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of CAC opened at $43.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $634.80 million, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.53. Camden National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $52.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $47.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.20 million. Camden National had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 12.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Camden National Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Camden National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Camden National’s payout ratio is 37.83%.

About Camden National

(Get Rating)

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

Recommended Stories

