Means Investment CO. Inc. Has $389,000 Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Means Investment CO. Inc. lessened its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,805,989 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,156,000 after purchasing an additional 19,136,345 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,622,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,241,000 after purchasing an additional 14,910,489 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,378,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942,572 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,769,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,957,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259,544 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $42.96 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.58 and a fifty-two week high of $57.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.38.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

