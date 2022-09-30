Means Investment CO. Inc. Makes New Investment in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Means Investment CO. Inc. acquired a new position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTB. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter worth $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 1,523.1% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other M&T Bank news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total transaction of $377,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,203.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,800,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,656 shares of company stock worth $5,604,091 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MTB opened at $174.84 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $141.49 and a 12 month high of $193.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.88.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 23.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet upgraded M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on M&T Bank from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on M&T Bank to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.57.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

