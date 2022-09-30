Means Investment CO. Inc. Purchases 10,970 Shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO)

Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating) by 270.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,970 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Stock Down 3.2 %

NYSEARCA:UCO opened at $26.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.36. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $55.69.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Profile

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

