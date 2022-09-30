Media Network Price Up 0.9% Over Last 7 Days (MEDIA)

Media Network (MEDIA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. One Media Network coin can now be bought for approximately $7.11 or 0.00036774 BTC on exchanges. Media Network has a market cap of $1.78 million and $624,018.00 worth of Media Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Media Network has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010953 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00145766 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $349.32 or 0.01813774 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005171 BTC.

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.00 or 0.00253342 BTC.

About Media Network

Media Network’s official Twitter account is @Media_FDN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Media Network is media.network.

Buying and Selling Media Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Media Network is a new protocol that bypasses traditional CDN providers’ centralized approach for a self-governed and open source solution where everyone can participate. A distributed economy that enables anyone with spare bandwidth resources to monetize them, earning MEDIA Network Tokens in exchange for their contributions to the network.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Media Network is a new protocol that bypasses traditional CDN providers' centralized approach for a self-governed and open source solution where everyone can participate. A distributed economy that enables anyone with spare bandwidth resources to monetize them, earning MEDIA Network Tokens in exchange for their contributions to the network."

