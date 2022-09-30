Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 691,300 shares, an increase of 53.0% from the August 31st total of 451,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 108.0 days.

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MHSDF remained flat at $2.09 during trading on Thursday. Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $3.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MHSDF. New Street Research raised Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation, operation, and maintenance of cable television, internet, and telephone signal distribution systems. It operates through Cable, Internet, Telephony, Business, and Other segments. The company operates cable television systems in various states of Mexico; and offers high-speed Internet services to residential and commercial customers, as well as digital fixed telephony services to residential and commercial customers.

