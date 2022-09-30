Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Shares Up 3.7%

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.66 and last traded at $6.66. 2,607 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,150,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRSN. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Mersana Therapeutics Trading Up 5.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,057.88% and a negative return on equity of 140.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRSN. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Washington University bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. It develops XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumor cells, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

