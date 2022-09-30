Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Raised to Sector Outperform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $46.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Methanex from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Methanex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Methanex from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Methanex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Methanex from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Methanex currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.92.

Methanex Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Methanex stock opened at $31.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.66. Methanex has a twelve month low of $28.73 and a twelve month high of $56.79.

Methanex Increases Dividend

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Methanex had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 11.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that Methanex will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.85%.

Institutional Trading of Methanex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex in the first quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 64.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 37.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 284.8% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex during the first quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

