Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) is Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Mettler-Toledo International comprises about 4.2% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $27,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at $29,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 83.0% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 86 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter valued at $139,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of MTD opened at $1,096.88 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,082.78 and a twelve month high of $1,714.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,262.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,262.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.73 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $978.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.81 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 799.34% and a net margin of 21.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,338.60.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,351.03, for a total transaction of $2,026,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,751.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 800 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.06, for a total transaction of $1,075,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,585,894. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,351.03, for a total value of $2,026,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,751.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,440 shares of company stock valued at $27,465,861 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Read More

