MiamiCoin Price Reaches $0.0005 (MIA)

MiamiCoin (MIA) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. During the last week, MiamiCoin has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. One MiamiCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. MiamiCoin has a market cap of $3.15 million and approximately $9,773.00 worth of MiamiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MiamiCoin

MiamiCoin’s total supply is 5,566,350,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,829,735,918 coins. MiamiCoin’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MiamiCoin is www.citycoins.co/miamicoin.

MiamiCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MiamiCoin is the first CityCoin to market (now available). MiamiCoin is a cryptocurrency-powered by the Stacks Protocol, which enables smart contracts on Bitcoin.MiamiCoin ($MIA) is a way for people to support the Magic City and grow its crypto treasury while earning STX and BTC for themselves. MiamiCoin can be mined or bought by individuals who want to support the Magic City and earn crypto from the Stacks protocol.MiamiCoin provides an ongoing crypto revenue stream for the city, while also earning STX for $MIA holders. MiamiCoin can be mined or bought by individuals who want to support the Magic City and earn crypto from the Stacks protocol. MiamiCoin additionally benefits holders by allowing them to Stack and earn BTC through the Stacks protocol.Discord”

