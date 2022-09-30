Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stake Raised by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,881 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,507,938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,049,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,418 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,921,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,551,295,000 after purchasing an additional 646,950 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,314,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,750,624,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894,757 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,193,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,585,436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,745 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,812,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,782 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MU. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $165.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

Micron Technology Stock Up 1.9 %

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU stock traded up $0.93 on Friday, hitting $50.94. 1,264,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,774,678. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.45 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.72 and a 200 day moving average of $64.46.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

