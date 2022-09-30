MiL.k (MLK) Price Tops $0.31 on Exchanges

MiL.k (MLK) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One MiL.k coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00001602 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MiL.k has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. MiL.k has a market cap of $305.24 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010918 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MiL.k Profile

MiL.k’s launch date was February 20th, 2020. MiL.k’s total supply is 986,245,419 coins. MiL.k’s official message board is medium.com/milk-official-blog. The official website for MiL.k is milkalliance.io/en. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MiL.k Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it.There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users.”

