MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.39-0.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.027-1.067 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Craig Hallum cut shares of MillerKnoll from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday.

Get MillerKnoll alerts:

MillerKnoll Stock Down 14.6 %

MillerKnoll stock opened at $16.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.42. MillerKnoll has a twelve month low of $16.43 and a twelve month high of $42.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MillerKnoll

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth about $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

About MillerKnoll

(Get Rating)

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll. It offers office furniture products under the Aeron, Mirra, Sayl, Embody, Layout Studio, Imagine Desking System, Ratio, Cosm, Tone, and Generation by Knoll names; and other seating and storage products and ergonomic accessories under the About A Chair, Palissade, Eero Saarinen designs, Barcelona, and the Flo monitor arm names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MillerKnoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MillerKnoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.