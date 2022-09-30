MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Stock Price Down 4.6%

MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.02 and last traded at $16.18. Approximately 29,424 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 858,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Craig Hallum cut shares of MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday.

MillerKnoll Stock Down 5.2 %

The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50.

MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is currently 102.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MillerKnoll

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in MillerKnoll by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in MillerKnoll by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in MillerKnoll by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in MillerKnoll by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll. It offers office furniture products under the Aeron, Mirra, Sayl, Embody, Layout Studio, Imagine Desking System, Ratio, Cosm, Tone, and Generation by Knoll names; and other seating and storage products and ergonomic accessories under the About A Chair, Palissade, Eero Saarinen designs, Barcelona, and the Flo monitor arm names.

