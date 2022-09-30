Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Minerva Neurosciences from $40.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

NASDAQ:NERV opened at $9.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of -0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.70 and its 200 day moving average is $5.11. Minerva Neurosciences has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $15.27.

Minerva Neurosciences ( NASDAQ:NERV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by $0.21. Research analysts predict that Minerva Neurosciences will post -5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

