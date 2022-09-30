Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $63.04

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 63.04 ($0.76) and traded as high as GBX 66.10 ($0.80). Mitie Group shares last traded at GBX 62.80 ($0.76), with a volume of 2,680,375 shares traded.

Mitie Group Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.60, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of £855.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,010.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 74.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 63.05.

About Mitie Group

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

