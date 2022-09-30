Mizuho Lowers Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $52.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MU. Bank of America lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.54.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $50.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.46. The company has a market cap of $55.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.24. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $48.45 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The company’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 9,723 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 588.1% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 192,108 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,620,000 after buying an additional 164,189 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $511,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 106,027 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

