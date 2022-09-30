Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike comprises approximately 0.3% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRWD. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.50.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,586.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,586.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total value of $12,546,661.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,947 shares in the company, valued at $163,208,436.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,114 shares of company stock valued at $20,787,583. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded up $4.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.87. The company had a trading volume of 25,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,191,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $130.00 and a one year high of $298.48. The firm has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.93 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.21.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

