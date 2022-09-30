Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Get Rating) by 319.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,170,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,653,313 shares during the quarter. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X accounts for 59.9% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X worth $311,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the first quarter worth $270,000. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the fourth quarter worth $347,000.

SPXL stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.77. 227,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,141,161. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.08. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 52 week low of $54.70 and a 52 week high of $147.98.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

