Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 7.6% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $39,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.41. 229,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,022,522. The firm has a market cap of $359.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $68.48 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 33.56%. As a group, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.22%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSM. Susquehanna cut their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen set a $100.00 price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

