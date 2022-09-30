Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 209.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 358,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $83,713,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 222,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,752,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $294.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $357.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.45.

Albemarle Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ALB traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $268.12. 6,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,336,180. The firm has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.57, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.52. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $169.93 and a 12-month high of $308.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $268.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.36.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 15.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.17%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

