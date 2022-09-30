Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Sells 14,569 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,583 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 14,569 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 0.1% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,668 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,429,940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $158,559,000 after purchasing an additional 494,294 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 591.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,001 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411 shares during the period. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMD. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.10.

AMD stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.14. 712,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,666,064. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.83 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.97.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,378,613. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

