Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Takes $48,000 Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MET. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 89.5% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in MetLife by 51.4% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $61.75. 41,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,552,953. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.50. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $73.18.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $18.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.53 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 12.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 49.75%.

MET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.92.

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $274,456.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

