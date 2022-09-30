Mkango Resources (LON:MKA) Stock Price Down 8%

Mkango Resources Ltd. (LON:MKA – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 11.01 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 11.50 ($0.14). 218,589 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 500,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.50 ($0.15).

Mkango Resources Stock Down 8.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 15.68 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 19.42. The firm has a market cap of £24.75 million and a P/E ratio of -2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.65.

Mkango Resources Company Profile

Mkango Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops rare earth elements and associated minerals in the Republic of Malawi, Africa. It explores for uranium, tantalum, niobium, zircon, nickel, cobalt, rutile, graphite, and gold ores. The company's flagship project is the Songwe Hill property within the Phalombe exploration license located in southeast Malawi.

